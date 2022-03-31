sport, local-sport,

AT one point sisters Prue and Brooke Walsh feared the under-17 netball team they coached to a flag a couple of years ago would be their only silverware at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. They have a gilt-edged chance to add to that trophy cabinet when the Lions clash with North Wagga in Friday's AFL Southern NSW Women's grand final at Apex Park. Despite playing the Saints keen to reverse last year's grand final loss on their home turf, GGGM will be favourites to top off a dominant unbeaten season littered with blowout wins. The team is in its second season and Brooke, 29, admitted they didn't see their rapid improvement coming. "The whole club has got behind us. When we first started (last year) a lot of the club came down to watch then, but that was probably more to have a laugh with us or at us, however you want to look at it. "Now they're impressed with how far we've come and how well Luke (Walsh) and Tom (Anderson) our coaches have done with us. "The goal is always to win games, but how well we've done is still surprising to us. Hopefully we can finish it off and give ourselves something to celebrate." North Wagga has greater big game experience after falling narrowly to CSU in last year's grand final, and were set to take on the Bushsows in 2020 before the season was cancelled. However finals appearances have been rare for the netballers in the Lions' side, and Brooke said that will be their motivation. OTHER NEWS "As juniors we obviously never got to play together, we've played A-grade for a few years now and played a couple of finals, but this is as close as we've come," she said. "We've coached a grand final win before in the under-17 netball and that was looking like the only piece of silverware we'd see at Ganmain, so it certainly makes it exciting. "We know grand finals don't happen every day, they're pretty hard to come by and that's motivation for us." The Saints will be bolstered by the return of gun ruckman Jordan Barrett, who missed last week's after-the-siren preliminary final win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park. North Wagga will appreciate the smaller Apex Park ground they train on given they implement a contested pressure game, and will be keen to curtail the Lions' greater speed on the flanks. "We've had a chat about it but we are more than happy to go for the pressure ball as well and are looking forward to the contest," Prue, 23, said. "If we can get it out and use our speed that would be good, but we'll take it as it comes. "We don't put too many expectations on ourselves, but we're pretty lucky we've been around footy most of our lives growing up, which helps. "It's good to get out there now and test our skills." The grand final gets underway at 6.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/4d85ee7c-1ab2-49bd-8e13-491b4bb71897.jpg/r7_210_2945_1870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg