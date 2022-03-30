newsletters, editors-pick-list, will keogh, reid gordon, marrar, farrer league, shane lenon, zach walgers, trial game, wagga tigers

Farrer League heavyweights Marrar have received a boost on the eve of the season with Wagga Tigers premiership players Reid Gordon and Will Keogh officially coming on board. The pair created plenty of speculation last weekend when lining up for the Bombers in a pre-season trial game against Griffith, before committing to last year's minor premiers on Tuesday night. Marrar coach Shane Lenon confirmed both Gordon and Keogh will line-up for the Bombers in Saturday's round one blockbuster against East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval. "Reid and Will are both on board," Lenon said. "They obviously played in the trial game on the weekend but we've been trying to get them for a couple of years. The fact they're best mates with Zach Walgers and have had a fair bit to do with the club previously helped us get them on board. "It's exciting, they'll be two players that add to the list and I was pretty impressed with how they performed in the trial game on Saturday." Keogh, 23, forged a reputation as one of the Riverina League's premier small forwards during his time at both Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Gordon, who hails from Queensland, has state league experience and was an integral part of Tigers 2019 and 2020 premierships, playing an important role in defence. Lenon believes both will be valuable additions at Marrar. "Will's got a bit of leg speed and runs all day," Lenon said. "Reid's obviously class, a good finisher and kicked a couple of nice goals in the trial against Griffith. "They've obviously been great servants at Wagga Tigers. They are premiership players at Tigers in the RFL, so they'll bring plenty, not just footy ability, plenty of experience and the fact they've played in premiership sides is always a good thing as well." Lenon said the Bombers will have a full list to choose from heading into the round one clash against the Hawks, apart from key forward James Lawton, whose playing future is uncertain. The round one encounter between the two teams is set to draw plenty of attention given they both finished top two last year.

