sport, local-sport,

Temora is looking for a strong trial performance to kick start their ambitions to return to finals. The Dragons just fell short of making the top five when the season was called to a halt last year. It's been 14 years since the club played finals but coach Josh McCrone was thrilled with how they started off in their 48-10 win over Forbes at Nixon Park on Saturday. "It was a good first run and the exciting thing for us is the way Easter has worked out this year, and us having a bye in round one is we still have another four weeks until we play our first competitive game," McCrone said. "There is still a lot of improving before we start playing." The two most pleasing things were the club got through the game without any injury concerns and some of their biggest names didn't take part. New recruit Hayden Lomax was on the sidelines with an injury, but is in no doubt for their later start to the season, while Hamish Starr and Grant Hughes also missed the trial. It only added to performance. "We've got first grade players to come back and have to fit back into the team somewhere," McCrone said. "So to play like that, even if Forbes didn't start with their strongest team when they did have their best team on it did work out alright for us as we were a bit fatigued but were still able to come together and score a few tries." READ MORE The Dragons don't start their campaign until a clash with the returning Junee at Nixon Park on April 30. It will be the first time Group Nine's Challenge Cup will be up for grabs after the Dragons were drawn out at random. The rules have been set with the challengers putting up $1000 if drawn to take on the holders regardless of where the game will be held. The club who holds the cup at the end of the season will claim $5000. Temora has another trial against West Wyalong on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/37b23a89-3912-418f-abd3-a7a53d6fa98d.jpg/r0_271_3691_2356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg