LONG-serving umpire Denis Rudd will enter an exclusive group when he officiates in his 600th game on Saturday. Rudd will reach the milestone when he takes to his goal umpiring duties in the Farrer League opening round blockbuster between Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval. The milestone has been a long-time coming for Rudd, who first took to umpiring in 1983. His milestone features 340 games as a field umpire, then another 260, come Saturday, as a goal umpire. Rudd said reaching the impressive 600-game mark is something that will mean a great deal to him. "It's probably an achievement that a lot of blokes will never get to," Rudd said. "It would be long gone if it wasn't for COVID so I'm really looking forward to it. "When I was counting them up, I thought that's a lot of games but I really enjoy it." Rudd's involvement in Australian rules football does not start and end with umpiring. He played more than 100 senior games with Coolamon, while also enjoying time with Junee, The Rock and Army, where he played in their 1969 premiership. More than anything, Rudd loves the game and staying involved in it. "Obviously I love football but I thought instead of watching Coolamon all the time, I'd umpire," he said. "I haven't seen a lot of Coolamon over the years, I like going to do other games. Games like Marrar and The Rock, Ganmain and Wagga Tigers. It doesn't get much better than a game like that these days. "I just love the game." MORE SPORT NEWS Among Rudd's highlights in his 599-game career is umpiring on the Sydney Cricket Ground in an AFL Canberra game between Sydney Swans' reserves and Wagga Tigers. It was a curtain raiser to an AFL game between Sydney and Carlton. Rudd was a natural at umpiring, winning the best first year umpire in 1983, which was awarded by Doug Ferguson, the man who convinced him to take it up. He finished his first year umpiring the Northern Riverina League grand final between Ungarie and Four Corners. Rudd went on to officiate in six Riverina League and three Farrer League grand finals. Now 70, Rudd concedes he is almost at the end of his time umpiring. "This will probably be my last year," he revealed. "I think I'm still reasonably good at it but I'll know when it's time and it's probably not that far away." He said umpiring is a great way to stay involved with the game past the playing days. "You still get to be involved," he said. "In the goals, at quarter-time, half-time, you still have that interaction with the central, boundaries and your other goalie. "You're involved on game day, you get to see the players run out, the preparation they put into the game. It's those sort of things that keep me going." Rick Firman will join Rudd as his goal umpiring partner for the milestone game on Saturday.

