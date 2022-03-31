  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Local Sport

Denis Rudd will officiate in his 600th game as an umpire in Farrer League season opener between Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal

Local Sport

Comments

Discuss "Love of the game drives Rudd to exclusive 600 club"

Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.