news, local-news,

An elderly woman is in a stable condition after reversing into a parked vehicle and onto a busy footpath in Wagga. Witnesses said the incident occurred around 11 on Wednesday morning when the driver of a silver Mitsubishi reversed her vehicle with the door open on Tompson Street. NSW Police stated that investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, but suspect the driver placed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake, hitting the parked SUV and ending up on the footpath. IN OTHER NEWS: Once the woman stopped the vehicle, she fell from the driver's seat and onto the ground. NSW ambulance reported that she is in a stable condition after sustaining injuries to her leg and shoulder due to the fall. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/75e8dbfc-232b-4f7e-8d9e-2db11f9e346c.jpg/r3_120_1281_842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg