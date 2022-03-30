coronavirus,

One person from the Riverina has passed away with COVID-19 as 15 people across the state lost their lives to the virus in a single day. On Wednesday NSW Health also reported more than 700 new cases of the virus within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). The new cases are made up of 575 positive rapid antigen tests and 169 positive PCR results, making for 744 new infections in total. This is up from the 583 new cases reported within the district yesterday. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health also reported the death of one person from the Riverina region. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a spokesperson said. Of the 15 people who passed away with COVID across the state, 11 were men and four were women. Three were aged in their 60s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and five were in their 90s. It brings the total number of COVID related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2083. Across the state 25,235 new COVID cases were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, along with the 15 deaths. There are 1,301 patients in hospital with the virus across NSW, with 46 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1,283 patients were being cared for with 53 in ICU. As of Wednesday there were 16 patients in hospital with COVID across the MLHD, and zero infected people in the ICU. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/4fccbafa-9a78-4e40-b503-50c8abf6da5d.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg