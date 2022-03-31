sport, local-sport,

THE Rock-Yerong Creek's new coaches Sarah Jones and Tanya Bertoldi will play the patience game as they look to develop the young Magpies into a future Farrer League force. The club's first grade side didn't win a game last year after it lost a number of key players who helped them to three straight premierships from 2017 to 2019. Two of Jones' daughters, Lydia and Isabel, are in the first grade squad, but the coaching duo aren't expecting any miracles out of the squad as they look to rebuild from the ground up. "Our main focus is to see growth. The focus definitely won't be the scoreboard, it will be their personal growth, and growth as a team," Jones said. "I've been affiliated with The Rock for over 20 years now through the juniors, and now my daughters have transitioned into the senior club. "This is the second year of them playing senior netball and we're just trying to harvest a nurturing atmosphere for our young ones. It was just a natural transition to step up into this role. "I've coached at the club before, been netballer coordinator and sat on the committee, volunteered, been team manager, helped with the canteen, whatever hat is required." OTHER NEWS Experienced shooter Nicole Umback has returned to the side, but the majority of the squad will be extremely young. Bertoldi is relatively new to the area but knows a thing or two about building a netball team from scratch. She spent ten years in the United Arab Emirates establishing the game in the country, and was co-founder of their netball association. "It was an exciting journey over there starting netball with a lot of nationalities, and introducing the sport to the country," she said. "We took our first teams over to compete at the European championships and got our first ranking. "It's challenging (coaching a young team), for sure. The challenge around it is keeping them engaged through seasons of learning and development, and to keep them feeling like they're going to be a part of something really good in the future." The Farrer League netball competition gets underway on Saturday. Round one schedule: Marrar v East Wagga Kooringal at Langtry Oval; Northern Jets v North Wagga at Ariah Park; Barellan v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Barellan Recreation Ground; Charles Sturt University v Coleambally at Peter Hastie Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d6ab6d31-53cf-439b-93c7-6eee3283e4e5.jpg/r0_38_2953_1706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg