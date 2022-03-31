sport, local-sport,

He's already had a taste of Southern Inland after a false start with Ag College, but Anthony Taylor is looking to leave his mark on the club this time around. The five-eighth was first going to play for the university club when COVID struck in 2020. Instead he linked with Tumut but he was limited to only one game in the shortened season due to a hamstring injury. However he's looking forward to a new opportunity with Aggies. "I've got a few mates playing for College and I'm back again for a couple of years," Taylor said. "Hopefully I can bring some experience and maturity to this club." Taylor also had a taste for rugby in the region during placement in Griffith so he's definitely no stranger to the style of the competition. The medical student played with University of NSW in the Suburban competition last year. He's also looking to embrace a very different role this time around. "I was playing for UNSW and came from being the youngest in the team to being one of the oldest in the team," Taylor said. "Hopefully I can bring a lot of structure to a younger side. "I was at a few games last year and it was just a bit disorientated so I want to bring a calm presence to the squad. "We're not the biggest side in the competition, but we will rely on our skill and our pace. "I really want to enforce that among the guys." READ MORE Ag College have plenty of fresh faces in key positions for their first round clash with Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Taylor will be joined by Myles Greenberg and Max Gaye at inside and outside centre. New coach Tom Lamond has been developing a game plan around them and believes the challenge of taking on a Boiled Lollies outfit who has not lost in the past two seasons is the perfect way to kick off the new season. "It's not a bad one to start off against really," Lamond said. "They've been the best team in the last couple of years so it will be good to see how we go and see how we are shaping. It's good to start against the best." Ag College have had one trial under their belts and Lamond believes so many getting an earlier start to the pre-season will help. He also expects the whole club to have benefited from getting back on the field last season after not taking part in 2020. "It will make a difference having everyone play that season of football together," Lamond said. "After having that COVID year off we pretty much had two first-year groups coming through who had never played football together and iIt takes a fair while to gel. "After last year, and the way everyone has started the pre-season off it has definitely made a big difference."

