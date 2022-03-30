Southern Inland season preview: Chasing pack grows in search of turnaround

sport, local-sport,

After a season with no real finish, no premiers and very little to show for it all, Southern Inland returns with the hope of finally getting back to its pre-COVID best. Leeton is back in the first grade fold, bringing the competition back to eight teams, and they just add to the intrigue of the season ahead. Wagga City have been a step, and sometimes two or three, ahead of their rivals for the past two seasons but the chasing pack is building back up for what shapes a pretty even competition for the most part in 2022. The Daily Advertiser's Southern Inland reporter Courtney Rees casts her eye on what lies ahead. Coach: Jonno Andreou (first season) Last year: Second (nine wins) Key gains: Harry Hosegood, Charlie Sykes, George Mallat, Harry Hayes, Harry Middlebrook, Paul Arragon, Nico MacLean, Emilo de Fanti Key losses: Will Wennerbom, Rob Wiltshire, Dan Selmes, James Grimmett, Harry Morrow, James Daley, Tony Ritchie, Pete MacIntyre What the coach says: I think we'll still be quite a strong club, Waratahs always seems to be quite a strong club, so we expect to still be in the top four. We've only had one trial so it is going to be hard to gauge where we are really at but I think we'll be competitive. What we say: Waratahs are always there among the top contenders and things don't look to be changing any time soon. Wagga City have had their measure in the past two seasons and while they've lost some talent there are plenty of replacements there as well led by Hosegood who will have another big impact on the competition. One of the teams to beat but are still a long way off the Waratahs sides who have tasted premiership success in recent history at this stage. Prediction: Second Coach: Chris McGregor (second season) Last year: Fourth (five wins, one draw) Key gains: Oleni Ngunguta, Daryl Saofai, Bill Boys, Chris Latu, Ratu Naliva Key losses: Hamish Wrafter, Emanuel Dutack, Alex Millian What the coach says: It's the same as last year as I expect to play finals footy. It's the goal for the season and we've got a lot of young kids coming through so we want to keep bringing them through the grades. We're looking to improve on last year as there were a lot of games that we lost by a try last year and want to be that little bit better with our defence as we'll play a fairly open style of footy this year and our backs will see a lot of the footy. What we say: The Blacks really looked to really be building just in time for finals before the season was stopped. And while they've lost a couple of playmakers this time around one of their real bonuses is their depth. While it's not always the case on the road, Griffith brings the ability to surprise sides and really pushed the best last year. Look for more of the same this time around. Prediction: Third Coaches: Danny Edwards and Jock Crockatt (first season) Last year: Last (one win) Key gains: Liam Krautz, Christian Smith, Tyson Morgan Key losses: Nil What the co-coach says: (Edwards) The club has a really good vibe. There's lots of players and lots of quality players. We're in a much better position than last season and probably have guys who played first grade last year who will probably be in second grade. What we say: It was another tough season for Reddies but Liam Krautz's return is a massive boost. He had a real impact to raise the standards when he was last at the club in 2020 but he needs support around him. An influx of players will see CSU be much more competitive this time but they've still got big steps to make up, especially to deliver on a more consistent basis. Prediction: Sixth Coach: James Kora (second season) Last season: Withdrawn Key gains: Harry Goud, Will Burke Key losses: Liam Krautz, Aiden Woolford-Smith, Liam Flanagan, Casey Ramakea What the coach says: We're probably a little behind the eight ball so don't expect too many miracles in the first three or four games. We're not going to light the comp on fire like we tried to do last year after a slow start to pre-season but hopefully we can come home in the back end of the season. Let's hope we can get a full season in. What we say: COVID has not been friendly to the Steamers in the past two years. They looked to be set for a return to finals before border restrictions hit the club hard and talk of a slow start doesn't bode well in what shapes as a tight competition. It could be a long season on the border if things get off poorly as they've lost some key players. Prediction: Last Coach: Tom Lamond (first season) Last season: Fifth (two wins, one draw) Key gains: Anthony Taylor, Myles Greenberg, Max Gaye Key losses: Lochlan Ramm, Matt Harris What the coach says: We're progressing well and with some new heads we've been able to change our game structure around them. It's a big positive and we want to play that quality style of football that no-one actually plays in his comp so hopefully it works to our advantage. What we say: Coming out of their COVID hibernation was always going to be a tough challenge for the university club and it showed with their slow start. However things started to get better as the season progressed and having the bulk of their club getting that chance of senior rugby will only help going forward. While they've lost a couple of important players Aggies have also added in some talent in key positions which should only help their chances. Prediction: Fourth Coach: James Beaufils (first season) Last season: First (12 wins) Key gains: Jesse Bellchambers, Sheldon Tovio, Sam Trood Key losses: Dylan McLachlan, Tyson McLachlan What the (forwards) coach says: (Adam Mokotupu) Things are shaping up pretty well. The club is in a good spot at the moment, we've got plenty of numbers at training and we've had that from the get go when we started pre-season late last year. I expect us to do well again and I think a lot of people would as we haven't lost a lot of players. With a very similar team from last year and a lot of new faces who have come on board our expectations are high. Key losses: City has been the team to beat for the past two seasons and they shape as the side to chase down once more. They haven't lost in that period and most of their wins have been blowouts. Despite a couple of big changes there is still plenty of talent at the club and it would take a brave person to tip against them again this season. It certainly won't be happening as they are the clear standouts heading into the season. Prediction: Premiers Coach: Quinten Longhurst (first season) Last year: Did not play Key gains: Billy Mapogo Key losses: Nil What the coach says: Our club is in a bit of a rebuilding stage at the moment and our main concern is getting numbers on the paddock and to play good, basic rugby. Our numbers have doubled from last year and we've got a long term plan to get firsts, seconds and third grade teams in over the next year as well as hopefully an under 18s squad. What we say: The Phantoms are the great unknown heading into 2022. After electing only to field a third grade team last year, one that didn't even qualify for finals, a lot of effort has gone into ensuring their return this time around. They seem much better placed this time around, and have trialled well, but it will take time to get back into the swing of things. However if they can get a roll on they can cause some damage. Prediction: Sixth Coach: Ray Wells (second season) Last year: Third (six wins) Key gains: Connor Swann Key losses: Karl Oliver, Devon Stotlz, Jack Bulger, Oliver Toma What the coach says: We want to make the top four and once that happens anything can happen. It's the big one. Like every club when everyone fronts up we've got really good numbers and I'm guessing a lot more will come out of the woodwork this week but we're tracking ok and have a few of our first graders back from last year and brought up some second graders to fill the gaps so the work we did with them last year will help us this year. What we say: Another side who struggled to get going, which is nothing new for the Bulls, but showed they can be dangerous late in the season. They've had plenty of player turnover but they've also had the benefit of a second year of their new approach, something the club will have adapted to a lot more this time around. Another team who are always hard to beat at home and will be near the Prediction: Fifth

