NO ADDITIONAL COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed on Wagga High School despite its current outbreak of cases. Last week the department announced that it may direct schools that are experiencing an increase in cases to adopt additional proportionate measures for a short period of time, such as requiring staff, adult visitors or high school students to wear masks indoors or moving assemblies or large gatherings outdoors. The NSW Department of Education said no schools in the Wagga Principal Network are currently under additional COVID measures. A spokesperson from the Department of Education confirmed Wagga High School is, however, dealing with an increase in cases. IN OTHER NEWS: "The school is operational but is remaining as flexible as possible to ensure continuity of learning," the spokesperson said. "The school is regularly communicating with families and will continue to keep the school community informed. The department said it is working at a local level to support flexible measures at schools across the state as it responds to the additional pressures of COVID. "The best place for our students to learn is in the classroom but the safety and well-being of our students and staff is the department's number one priority," the spokesperson said. "This means that from time-to-time schools may temporarily modify school operations. "Our updated COVID response for schools was released last week and is backed up by health advice. It allows schools to respond to localised increases in COVID cases or household isolation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

