UNCERTAINTY surrounds what colours incumbent Wagga Tigers players Reid Gordon and Will Keogh will wear this year after they played in Marrar's trial win over Griffith on Saturday. A picture of the duo in Bombers kit alongside Marrar forward Zach Walgers was posted on social media after the match, which Marrar won 9.8 (62) to 8.6 (54) thanks to a flurry of late goals. The Tigers were planning for the 2022 season without Gordon, who was selected in last year's Riverina League team of the year, after he informed the club he planned to return home to Queensland. It is understood the key defender still plans to do so at this stage, but Marrar is hopeful of luring small forward Keogh across to the Farrer League. Keogh also played in the Tigers' trial against Wodonga Bulldogs the week before. Gordon established himself as one of the most solid defenders in the competition last year, and his absence will hurt given their lack of height. The Tigers plan to use Lewis Waters more as a key defender this season as a result, and are hopeful he will return from a nasty jaw injury he suffered in the Wodonga trial as soon as possible. Waters has been told he faces a 6-12 week recovery after he copped a high hit and shoulder in the clash a fortnight ago, meaning he isn't likely to be available until at least round four. The diagnosis is much better than initially feared after he underwent surgery in Canberra the day after the incident. "We've put faith in Lewis Waters to play more as a key position player," Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said. "We're a little bit undersized, but he generally has a fair crack and can play there a bit. OTHER NEWS "He's had surgery and his jaw fixed up, it's a matter of waiting for it to heal. He said 6-12 weeks, he's hoping it's on the shorter side of things. "He's pretty desperate to get out there but after an injury like that there's no rush." The loss of the key defenders is untimely for the Tigers, who face a challenging start to the season. They travel to last year's minor premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in round one, take on another 2021 heavyweight in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round two and Coolamon in round three. Stephenson said they have added more depth to the lineup with the signing of Brayden Bigham, who previously played for Central Murray League side Tyntynder. "He's a bit of a bonus signing that lobbed up, a wing or half forward player," he said. "He looks like he'll come in and play a bit of footy."

