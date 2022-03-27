sport, local-sport,

HIS other win of on the card wasn't a shock, but Glamors Symbol produced a electric finish to cause an upset at Wagga's harness meeting on Saturday night. Coleambally reinsman Blake Jones admitted he wasn't too confident midway through proceedings in the Steel Supplies Pace (2270m) after the nine-year-old mare found herself four back on the pegs. But after getting her into the clear in time, the $26 shot trained by Paul Kahlefeldt lifted herself down the outside late to edge out Flaneur ($4.60 favourite) and another Kahlefeldt runner Isntthatright ($5). It was Glamors Symbols' tenth win in 107 career starts, and her first since New Year's Eve at Albury. "I thought she was a place chance if she got the right run. The way the race panned out, I wouldn't say I was overly confident with 800 to go," Jones said. "We were able to get her out and into the clear probably at the right stage. "She did take a bit of winding up but she was doing her best work in that last 50 and she got there. "She seems to go pretty good on the fence and over a longer trip this time, she's generally better over a shorter trip when I've driven her. "I had to ride her a bit conservatively and hope for luck at the right stages. It worked out pretty good in the end. OTHER NEWS "If you don't do any work with her she can get home pretty good. You've just got to drive her a bit for luck. "Whenever I've driven her if you do too much work at any stage you're not much hope. If you can box her up and cuddle her up like we did on Saturday, she doesn't get home too bad. "I thought Flaneur had just got me and I wasn't overly confident because we were so far apart." Jones backed up by saluting with Colin Thomas' raging favourite Black Jax ($1.28) in the Harness Racing Australia Two-Year-Old Pace (1740m). "A couple of scratchings helped and drawing gate one too, he's got really good gate speed so he was always going to be in fron," Jones said. "I had to shake him up a bit down the straight but once he saw them coming he was doing his best on the line." Riverina's next harness meeting will be held at Junee on Tuesday night.

