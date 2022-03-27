sport, local-sport,

Coleambally's Curtis Steele has stepped down as co-coach, citing concerns that he couldn't give the job the attention it requires this season. Blues midfielder Luke Hillier will take full control and is confident it won't be a major disruption leading into the season as he goes into his fourth year as coach. Former Leeton-Whitton premiership-winning coach Jade Hodge remains as an assistant. "It'll just be me. It's my fourth season now so it's getting a bit easier. I love the job, it's exciting and it's always good to see the improvement we're getting out of the players," Hillier said. "With Hodgey there as assistant coach, he's a really good help. He's got a lot of knowledge and is a good person to lean on." Steele was working in Tumut this week, a good three-hour drive from Coleambally, when he explained that his commitments outside football wouldn't allow him to do the job justice. He remains as a key player in their campaign to restore credibility after last year's disappointing season, finishing last. "We know what he brings. He's a super player and someone who you definitely want to be out there with," Hillier said of Steele. "He's a matchwinner and he knows how to turn it on when need be." Coleambally head to Charles Sturt University on Saturday, hoping to start the year on the right note. Last year, they suffered a shock loss to the Bushpigs at home first up and never really recovered. "For us, getting back into footy is pretty exciting after the way it ended last year," Hillier said. "We've had good numbers at training and everyone around the club is really excited. It's good to see the volunteers and everyone that helps out are excited to see everyone run around again. "I think round one is always pretty important. Some people like to talk it down but it's always good to get off to a good start and get some confidence amongst the group. "It would be nice to get a win first up but looking at the teams, I don't think any game is going to be an easy one this year." The Bushpigs will certainly be wary. They saw a five-goal lead tipped into a three-goal loss in a stunning fourth quarter against Coleambally at Peter Hastie Oval last year. CSU coach Travis Cohalan expects them to arrive fired up again. "Last year I expected them to be up near the top of the ladder and it didn't eventuate," Cohalan said. "But they've definitely got a lot of key players and the talent there across the park so I'd say they'd be very keen to make amends for what happened last year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/53dca6ea-c745-45cb-a4ba-a9017c829d14.jpg/r0_219_2953_1887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg