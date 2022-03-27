sport, local-sport,

THEY lost in gut wrenching fashion, but it took just one game for Wagga Heat to indicate better times are ahead after going down in overtime at Springwood on Saturday. After failing to win a game with a young squad last season, the Heat led by 11 points with four minutes left but were guilty of being too cautious down the stretch. A tough three-pointer from Hilary Zakria with just two seconds left in regulation stole the momentum from the Heat, with the hosts going on to to claim the season opener 76-71. Player-coach Zac Maloney remained upbeat after the loss, and said his players will learn from the experience of trying to maintain a lead down the stretch. "It was a solid effort for a first hitout. We put ourselves in a position to win and we led at every quarter," he said. "It came down to about 90 seconds where we were just trying to keep the lead. We weren't trying to win, we were trying not to lose. "We took a gamble on the last play (in regulation), we could have fouled and sent them to the free throw line but we took our chances. OTHER NEWS "They hadn't hit a three-pointer all game, and the one they hit was ridiculously tough. The guy was fading we had a hand in his face and he just hit a big shot. "Unfortunately that's basketball, you see it often that a team that comes from behind to force overtime takes the momentum into it." Maloney sometimes had to carry the team offensively last year, but in a strong sign the Heat nearly won on the road despite him only contributing two points. Guards Chaz Bishop (18 points) and Cam McPherson (13) were dangerous in transition in their return to the Heat after stints in Albury. Scott Hare (13), Eddie Merkel (11) and Jacob Edwards (11) were also handy contributors. "We brought energy on our defensive end, which got our guards out and running," Maloney said.

