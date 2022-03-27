news, local-news,

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled north of Wagga on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services arrived at the scene, on Byrnes Road at Harefield, about 2.30pm following reports of a single-vehicle rollover. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it was understood the car rolled a few times before it came to rest on the side of the road, just metres from a train track. Paramedics treated the occupants of the car at the scene before both people were transferred to Wagga Base Hospital for further care. IN OTHER NEWS: No information was provided about the extent of their injuries or details about their ages or genders. The car was later towed from the scene.

