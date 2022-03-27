Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover on Byrnes Road, Harefield
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled north of Wagga on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services arrived at the scene, on Byrnes Road at Harefield, about 2.30pm following reports of a single-vehicle rollover.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it was understood the car rolled a few times before it came to rest on the side of the road, just metres from a train track.
Paramedics treated the occupants of the car at the scene before both people were transferred to Wagga Base Hospital for further care.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The car was later towed from the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters