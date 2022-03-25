coronavirus,

The Riverina has recorded its fourth day running with more than 600 new COVID-19 cases. The latest figures released by NSW Health confirm that 135 positive PCR tests were recorded in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. When combined with the 489 positive rapid antigen tests reported in the same timeframe, it brings the latest daily update to 624 and the tally of new cases reported in the last five days to 3249. In other news A data processing issue that skewed reporting to include 1100 in one day saw 3600 cases recorded for the MLHD in the previous timeframe. Seven more people in NSW have died from COVID, NSW Health confirmed in its Friday update. Another 23,702 cases of the virus were detected in the state in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, the department said. There are 1182 people in hospital across NSW, with 43 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. It was slightly down on the day prior, when eight people died and 24,803 new cases were confirmed. The latest data from MLHD listed eight people as being cared for in the district's hospitals, and 2410 people in the Wagga local government area alone were considered active cases after testing positive through PCR tests. No similar data associated with rapid antigen tests was released. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose has been recommended by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation [ATAGI] for a range of vulnerable and older Australians, it was announced on Friday morning. Australians over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in disability care and those who are immunocompromised over the age of 16 will be eligible for a fourth dose that will be rolled out early next month. The ATAGI advice recommends the second booster be given to those groups between four and six months after the first booster. Meanwhile, Wagga schools are preparing for a COVID-19 peak, with the state government boosting rapid antigen test supplies for staff and students. Schools may also be directed by the Department of Education to adopt further temporary safety measures if their community experiences an outbreak- this includes the re-introduction of masks indoors when on school premises. North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley said testing when symptomatic will help to prevent this from happening. "If we had a number of students and staff test positive than we would have to adopt the re-introduction of masks," she said. "At the moment, we've been fortunate enough to have only had two staff members and a hand full of students test positive that being said I know we are expecting the peak of the wave towards the end of March to April." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/c2a348ec-d173-4928-a2ab-15550817b38d.png/r5_0_1598_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg