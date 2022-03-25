news, local-news,

Lake Albert has been given the all clear after an outbreak of blue-green algae over the past month, just in time for the weekend. An initial alert for blue-green algae was issued on March 7, after signs of algae scum were spotted on the lake. But Wagga City Council's manager of environment and recreation services, Mark Gardiner, said that tests taken last week came back amber, indicating a reduction in the algae, and further testing of the lake on Monday returned low levels of the algae. "Council advises that Lake Albert is now suitable for recreational use," he said. The recent outbreak prompted testing of the ultrasound system designed to control blue-green algae levels in the Lake. Five solar-powered buoys were installed in 2018, designed to disrupt algae growth with underwater sound waves. Wagga councillor and boat club commodore Mick Henderson raised concerns that some of the solar panels which power the units have broken.

