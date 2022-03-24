news, local-news,

IN AN effort to protect face-to-face learning across the state the NSW Government has provided public schools with additional RATs for staff and students. North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley said the handout will ensure students can remain in schools. "The idea is that we want to maintain face-to-face teaching for as long as possible," she said. "It's ideal, that's what we prefer and what is better for the kids." Ms Standley said North Wagga Public School has already received its order. Each parent will have access to a multi-pack of five RATs to use if their child is showing symptoms. "It's a need-to basis now," Ms Standley said. "So, now it's just testing if you are unwell or showing signs." IN OTHER NEWS: The handout comes as COVID-19 cases hit an all time high across the state's schools. Schools may also be directed by the Department of Education to adopt further temporary safety measures if their community experiences an outbreak- this includes the re-introduction of masks indoors when on school premises. What is considered an outbreak within a school will vary depending on its size. Ms Standley said testing when symptomatic will help to prevent this from happening. "If we had a number of students and staff test positive than we would have to adopt the re-introduction of masks," she said. "At the moment, we've been fortunate enough to have only had two staff members and a hand full of students test positive that being said I know we are expecting the peak of the wave towards the end of March to April." Early childhood educators will also receive an additional handout of RATs from the NSW Government.

