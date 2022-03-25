sport, local-sport,

Wagga's rising star of long jump and triple jump, Daniel Okerenyang, will head to Sydney this weekend with brother Gerard (throwing) for the Australian Track and Field Championships. The week long carnival is the pinnacle of domestic competition and encompasses 'national juniors' . The Okerenyang brothers will be in action with eldest sibling Godfrey, now living in Sydney, who's trying to overcome injury worries. Daniel is coming off gold in long jump at the NSW Little Athletics Championships last weekend (6.11m in the U15 boys). He sat out triple jump as a precaution but took confidence out of his final long jump leap that rocketed him from fourth to first. But qualification for national juniors was a month ago at NSW Juniors with gold in the U16 boys long jump as well as triple jump (13.13m). "I'm feeling pretty good, training has been going well so hopefully I can jump big," Okerenyang said on Thursday, having just won the 100, 200, 800 and long jump at his school carnival. "It gave me confidence (last week) but some of the Queenslanders are jumping around 6.50m so I'll need to jump my best to be around them." Gerard is under an injury cloud but entered in the U20 men's shot put and hammer throw while Godfrey is hoping to get on track in the open men's 100m as well as long jump. Kippy Langat is in the U20 men's triple jump and long jump and, according to coach Greg Wiencke, he, Daniel and Temora rising star Grace Krause are all in top shape heading to Sydney. Plenty of eyes will be on Krause who wowed the athletics world with her stunning efforts at NSW Juniors, running a 24.22s in her U16s 200m as well as winning the long jump and triple jump. Kooringal Wagga's sprinter Indiana Cooper (from Gundagai), middle distance runner Nathaniel Clarke (from Hay) and racewalker Hannah Mison (now based in Newcastle) are also in action.

