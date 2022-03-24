sport, local-sport,

NEARLY 50 years of history came to an emotional end on Wednesday night when Wagga Cycling Club held its final ride at its track at Wagga Cricket Ground. It was a bittersweet moment for riders who have built plenty of fond memories there over the years, but know they're heading to an "overdue" updated facility at Pomingalarna. Wagga Cycling Club has called the facility home since 1974, and big names like four-time Olympic gold medallist Gary Neiwand, five-time Golden Wheel winner Billy Robertson and world champion Cameron Scott. "The club's been there since 1974 as the Wagga Cycling Club, the track itself has been there for over 100 years," club coach Cameron Oke said. Clubs have come, folded and reemerged. it's been there for a very long time. OTHER NEWS "We've had Olympic and world champions all race on that track. It's been a fantastic place where the likes of Cam Scott have come through, to your current crop like Bronte Stewart." Scott said the venue would always hold sentimental value for the riders, but the chance to train in far better facilities at the newly-opened Multisport Cycling Complex is an exciting moment for the sport. "Obviously a lot of people have ridden on it and seen their kids grow up on it," he said. "I know personally it will be very sad to see us go, but we know a great future lies ahead for the club and the community at the brand new facility. "You only have to look at two weeks ago when an incredibly successful event was held in the Tolland Open, and all the reports have been incredibly positive. "There's a world class facility for us up there now and it's obviously been long overdue. But the track here has served the club unbelievably well, and I hate to think how many laps kids have done on it over the last nearly 50 years. "Kids from the bush are a lot more resilient, hard working and come down to earth families. That's been the biggest attribute of Wagga Cycling Club over the last few decades." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

