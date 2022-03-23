newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MATER Dei Catholic College will use the hurt of recent final losses as motivation after securing their spot in the Hardy Shield decider with a 30-4 win over Wagga High on Wednesday. Needing simply a win to book their spot in the final on April 4, Mater Dei scored seven-tries-to-one to earn the right to take on unbeaten Kildare Catholic College in the decider. Tries to McKinley Hamblin, a nice try to Tom Haines off a Fletcher Wilson inside ball and another to Bailey Hilton handed Mater Dei a 12-0 halftime lead. Baxter Wallett scored twice early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, before Hamblin and Hilton completed their own doubles. Angus Clark scored for Wagga High just before the full-time siren. Mater Dei coach Sam Bailey said the players still in the side from last year's final loss to Kooringal High would drive the team. "We were just speaking about it (after the game), we've got a couple of guys who were there last year who are real hungry to win, and you need that to drive the team," he said. "We've been beaten a few times in the final in recent years and you never know. Kildare are always strong. "(Halfback) Tom Ferguson, our captain has been there before and he's one of our senior players. He's got a lot of experience and direction on the field, so we'll be looking to him to step up." Bailey will welcome some forwards back to the fold for the final, and said they will need to improve their defence to match Kildare, a bigger and more physical side than Wagga High. "There's still a few things to work on in defence before we face up to Kildare in the final. "I don't think we'll be running through them like we did on a few occasions there. It will be more structured." In Wednesday's other clash Kooringal were too strong for The Riverina Anglican College 38-4.

