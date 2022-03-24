sport, local-sport, rachael pearson, nrlw, st george, illawarra, hay, riverina

Rachael Pearson had to wait until she was 28 to get her shot at the NRLW but hopes improving pathways will see more Riverina telent progress through the ranks. The Hay product has got off to a brilliant start for ladder leaders St George Illawarra this season. The halfback played a starring role as the Dragons started their campaign with wins over Gold Coast and Parramatta before they had their colours lowered for the first time by defending premiers Brisbane. However the side hit back in impressive fashion, taking a 40-4 over winless Newcastle on Sunday to move to the top of the ladder with one more round before finals. Pearson came through Group 20's trailblazing leaguetag competition before moving to the coast looking for bigger opportunities in rugby league. She's confident the region has plenty to offer as the women's game continues to expand. "There is a clear pathway for girls wanting to play rugby league," Pearson said. "It's really just taken off in the last three years." The salary cap will increase by 28 per cent for the second NRLW season in 2022 and two more teams will be added in each of the following two seasons. It will see a 10-team competition in 2024 with hopes for changes will allow for more women to make a living from the game. Pearson is currently juggling working in the mines with her football commitments. She's making it work but it doesn't come without some sacrifices. "It's tough and a bit of a juggling act but I do like to have my Fridays off to recover from the week and get prepared for footy," Pearson said. "My bosses are pretty good as I work in the mines doing 10-hour shifts Monday to Thursday but they're happy for me to do both which is good. "There is an option to work Friday and have the Monday off, which is pretty convenient for me but recently I've just been putting in annual leave days on the Mondays so I can recover. "It is tiring but as a female athlete you just have to do that." Pearson is also enjoying playing under premiership winner Jamie Soward. The Wagga Kangaroos product has taken over the coaching role this season and Pearson believes having another playmaking leading the side is really helping her game develop. "It's his first year of coaching but he's very direct and very open with what he wants," she said. "He treats us like footballers, which we are, whether we are male or female, and he's been great. "He's been a halfback and has had some conversations about how he wants me to play but he's backing me to do the job and that's what you want from a coach. "He's been in my shoes and he's been an extension of his coaches so now the role is just reversed and I'm an extension of him as a coach."

