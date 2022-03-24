coronavirus,

Hani Fanous knows first-hand how unpleasant COVID-19 can be and is encouraging locals to roll up their sleeves for their booster dose - and flu shot - ahead of winter. Mr Fanous, owner of the TerryWhite Chemmart in Tolland, caught COVID last month when the statewide mask mandate was dropped. "I was wearing my mask but everybody else wasn't and I [caught] it," he said, adding that it was a "really, really bad" experience. As the colder months begin approaching he said it is crucial for the community to get vaccinated in order to stay healthy. To help make this happen, the pharmacy will be offering 'twin vaccinations' enabling customers to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. "We can do it at the same time; one in the left [arm] and one in the right," Mr Fanous said. The announcement follows updated advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) that both immunisations could be given at the same time. IN OTHER NEWS: Healthcare officials have been warning that influenza could make a comeback this winter after COVID-19 understandably dominated the national dialogue for the past two years. Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly last month said he thinks Australia "will have a flu wave in winter for the first time since the beginning of 2020". Australia hasn't experienced a typical flu season during this time amid lockdowns and COVID safety protocols, but with easing restrictions and international borders re-opening, the risk is returning. This is coupled with the fact that close to 50 per cent of Australians aged 18-49 didn't get their flu shot last year, according to research conducted last September. 'Twin vaccinations' through TerryWhite Chemmart can be booked online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

