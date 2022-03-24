newsletters, editors-pick-list,

CHARLES Sturt University has pledged to take action following the release of a survey this week that revealed alarmingly high rates of sexual assaults and sexual harassment in universities across Australia. The National Student Safety Survey 2021 found that 7.4 per cent of the 862 CSU students who responded had been sexually assaulted since starting university, while 16 per cent had experienced sexual harassment. In comparison, of the 43,819 students surveyed across all universities, 4.5 per cent reported having been sexually assaulted since starting university, and 16.1 per cent said they had been subjected to sexual harassment. Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said the university was aware sexual assault and sexual harassment in the university sector was a problem, and that CSU was no exception. "It is not a problem we can solve on our own. It is a sector-wide problem and it is a society-wide problem," she said. The survey also indicated that about half of the surveyed CSU students possessed little or no knowledge of where to make a complaint or seek support. Professor Leon said students at CSU Wagga, both on campus and off, do have access to resources if needed. IN OTHER NEWS: She said every student attending CSU is given material during their orientation that includes information about appropriate and respectful behaviour and tells them where they can access help and support. "We also do have security patrolling all of our campuses," Professor Leon said. "We also do have an extensive program of preventive measures and education in place, but of course we know we always can and will do more. "We will be doing all we can to prevent sexual assault across our university and across our community." A spokesperson for the CSU Branch of the National Tertiary Education Union said they hope the promise for more action to be taken by universities to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment is followed through on. "It is a crisis that requires significant action to be taken and that action needs to be taken now," the spokesperson said. Universities Australia chairman Professor John Dewar said the results of the National Student Safety Survey 2021 were unacceptable. "To every single university student who has experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault, or has a friend, family member or loved one who has - I am sorry," he said. If you or someone you know needs support, contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/9278a2f1-4c84-4af8-94cc-c50fe0855c2e.jpg/r0_113_2250_1384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg