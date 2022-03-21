sport, local-sport,

MATT Hamblin has already made his mark in Lions colours, but his cousin Seb could be the next player off the Hamblin production line. The 17-year-old defender backed up an impressive display in last week's trial against Eastlake with another eye catcher in Sunday's hitout against North Albury. The Lions beat the Ovens and Murray outfit 18.14 (122) to 8.5 (53) in their last pre-season hitout before the season proper begins. Lions coach Sam Martyn said they viewed the clash against strong opposition from a top league as the ideal lead-in to their round one clash with Wagga Tigers. "It was a competitive hitout. It was great to have a chance to play a team from the O and M, who have a bit more structure and balance to their brand of football," he said. "It's good to compare ourselves to them and we wanted to play the way we'd like to. We were looking for our pressure and skills to be at a good standard which they were, and we got to try a few things. "Give a few players some opportunities to showcase their talents before the season starts and give our senior guys a blowout. "We're a bit different from them, they like to play an open brand of footy whereas we want to play a bit more contested and in the clinches. It's good to test out how two teams like that come together." Martyn said Hamblin had done nothing to hurt his hopes of earning a call-up to the senior side. OTHER NEWS "I thought young Seb Hamblin was excellent today, he played in our defence and did some really nice things, and looked really composed with the footy for a 17 year old," he said. "We're really impressed with what he did, he's come through our junior pathways and he didn't do anything wrong in terms of putting his hand up for a game." Key forward George Alexander also played two quarters and kicked four goals in his return from a serious foot injury that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign. Tom Anderson also finished with four goals for the Lions. "It was good to see George back for his first hitout since the middle of last year. He did some nice things and we got two quarters into him, and some of our older heads too," Martyn said. "It was a lot different to our last trial game. Eastlake are a very respected team but the intensity lifted a bit and it was faster, and the bodies are a bit bigger as well. "It was a perfect way to wrap up our trial games leading into the season proper. "We had Lavvy (Lavington) lined up too but it clashed with the Eastlake game. We've had these team approach us which is awesome, it's good the competition is recognised and they're wanting to play the better teams here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/5159e60a-92b5-4ac2-865f-e59837d98966.jpg/r396_320_1980_1215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg