GRIFFITH will bank on their local talent to steer the ship this season after struggling to attract recruits, but were encouraged by what they saw in Saturday's first trial against East Wagga Kooringal. A handful of late withdrawals, a couple due to COVID, meant the Swans travelled to Gumly Oval with just 17 players and were forced to borrow a Hawks player for the contest. James Toscan, Kahlan Spencer, Sam Daniel and Tim Doyle, who has returned to the club this year from Barellan, were the only senior players in the side. All things considered, Swans coach Greg Dreyer was pleased with the hitout, in particular from younger players Nick Conlan and Mason Rosengreen. The versatile Conlan played in every third of the ground while Rosengreen played in the uncustomary position of ruck. "Considering the group we had there was some good positives there. The young blokes played pretty well and we were well beaten, but we got better as the game got on," Dreyer said. "We had cricket finals on so a lot of senior boys were out. It was basically just a mix up team we could get and had a couple pull out through to COVID. "The intention was there, we started the week with about 24 (players) and ended up with 17. "Conlan and Rosengreen was pretty good. We asked Mason to play in the ruck and it's not his spot he's athletic and did some good things. "His best spot is the wing as he has pace and is lean. Who knows with round one, but they'll be in the mix as the the year goes in if they keep improving." OTHER NEWS Dreyer said it had been a difficult exercise to lure players away from their incumbent clubs this year, give they have unfinished business after last year's seasons were cancelled. "We haven't had much luck with recruiting this year. It's one of those years, we've spoken to a lot of people but no one of note really, although Sam Foley has returned to the club from Barellan. "We could have some lined up for the year after, we'll keep talking to them. A lot of blokes want to stay put because their comps got called off, we found that a lot. "There was some initial interest for 2023, but not 2022." Griffith will travel to Marrar for their next trial this Saturday.

