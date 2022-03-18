news, local-news,

Wagga will be able to hear the roar of hundreds of motorcycles this weekend as the annual Black Dog Ride returns. On Sunday, the group will leave Wagga for a trip around the Riverina, each bike adorned with a cuddly, stuffed black dog in the hopes of breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. Organiser Graham "Bear" Falconer said there was a fundraiser attached to the ride, but its biggest mission was to start conversations. "When I grew up, I'm in my 60s now, if you had a problem you were told to suck it up, harden up," he said. "Now, especially with social media and the COVID shutdown, floods, fires, it's just one thing on top of the other." He said the ride is all about raising awareness for mental health issues, and reminding people to check in on their mates. IN OTHER NEWS: Anyone with a registered bike and licence is welcome to join by registering online. So far, Mr Falconer said they've registered twice the amount compared to last year, which was impacted by thunderstorms. He expects between 200 and 250 riders this year, who will lead by a group of three women for the first time. The ride will pass through Coolamon, Ardlethan, West Wyalong and Junee where a raffle and presentations will be waiting for those involved. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/417d7f6b-e230-4a56-a074-a99ba2ede142.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg