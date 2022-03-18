news, local-news,

French language and culture will be celebrated in Wagga this weekend as Délicieux hits the screen, just in time for International Francophonie Day. The international day falls on Sunday and is celebrated across the world each year, including here in Wagga by the Alliance Francaise group - offering French language classes and cultural experiences to locals for 50 years now. The film Délicieux looks at the early beginnings of restaurants in the 18th century, the name coming from the French word restaurer, which means "to restore oneself". Alliance Francaise class organiser Sue Savage agreed that cinema is a great way to learn about different cultures, especially during times of restricted travel as felt through the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been to France a number of times, and even brought it to Wagga during lockdown as part of a 'staycation' event. "Many people talk about places where you feel like you belong, and I feel very comfortable there and I enjoy it very much from every point of view really," Mrs Savage said. IN OTHER NEWS: She has been a member of the Wagga Alliance for 40 years, but involved in the broader organisation for almost 60 teaching French. She said it's "very exciting" to foster a love for language in her students. "Especially students that you've had either in school or with the Alliance, you just get such a buzz when they continue and obviously have the love themselves," Mrs Savage said. The Wagga Alliance celebrates its 50th year in 2022 and has a number of events planned for the remainder of the year. "Wagga people are huge travellers and there are a lot of people in Wagga who have a high level of French [speaking]," Mrs Savage said. "It's also partly due to the passion and commitment of the volunteers who run it as well, and also too our teachers in the classes - the main teachers have been doing it for over 20 years." Délicieux will hit the screens at 3pm on Sunday, March 20 at Forum6 Cinemas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/f8d685a0-f395-4bb0-a80e-25dd7f837ba5.jpg/r0_174_1980_1293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg