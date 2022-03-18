news, local-news,

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a vehicle was stolen from an emergency services building in Lake Cargelligo and set alight earlier this week. Police arrived at the building on Foster Street about 4am on Tuesday, after reports a white Subaru Forester had been stolen. The car - a NSW Ambulance administration vehicle - was found on fire at a reserve off Blackers Road about 4.20am. The blaze was extinguished and the vehicle seized for forensic examination. Police are investigating whether the incident is linked to several break and enters in Hillston on Tuesday morning. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information or who has dash-cam footage to come forward and contact Lake Cargelligo Police or Crime Stoppers.

