New cases of COVID-19 continue to creep towards 700 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as one local death was reported on Friday. NSW Health today reported 684 new cases of the virus, made up from 118 positive PCR tests and 566 positive rapid antigen tests. This is an identical number to the number of new cases announced on Thursday. The death of a man in his 70s from the Snowy Valleys local government area (LGA) was also reported on Friday. "We express our deepest sympathies to the man's family and loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said. Currently there are 11 people in MLHD hospitals being treated for COVID-19, and zero in the ICU. The hospitalisation number is up one from yesterday. There are currently 2236 active cases of the virus in Wagga, the highest count for any LGA across the MLHD closely followed by Griffith with 828 active cases. Thursday's and Friday's daily tally of 684 new cases represents the highest number of new infections since the height of the Omicron outbreak in January - excluding Wednesday's count of 1141 cases, due to a reporting error. Across the state there were more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. Health professionals in Wagga are urging anyone who is eligible for a booster to come forward as soon as possible, particularly in the face of rising local cases. IN OTHER NEWS: Just under two-thirds of Wagga residents who are able to do so have sought a third vaccine jab. "As a community, Wagga has always been very keen to do the right thing and I think we need to up the notch a bit," Dr Ayman Shenouda, from Glenrock Country Practice, said. "It's very important because we're getting into winter and we know the virus thrives in winter." He also warned about the risk of flu during the colder months, saying we don't want to "create a double whammy with flu and COVID". The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/d8a8c969-d0b0-4050-a2ef-efe2392ad36b.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg