WAGGA trainer Chris Heywood is confident Blitzar is not heading to Scone simply to make up the numbers as he looks to squeeze his way into the Country Championships field in Sunday's Wildcard race. Heywood said it would likely be Blitzar's last chance of his career to qualify for a Country Championships decider, which will be held at Randwick on April 2. The five-year-old, winner of five of 22 career starts, finished a credible fourth in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga on February 19. He warmed up for the race at Scone, where he needs to finish top two to qualify, with a gritty win in unfavourable conditions at Cowra on March 7. "We're not going up for nothing, we know he's a nice horse but he needs everything to go his way against this lot of horses," Heywood said. "Obviously winning form is good form, he didn't handle that track the other day and carried weight so he did a good job. We're happy with him going up there. "Hopefully we can get to better to midfield, get a cushy run and hopefully he'll get a chance to do what we know he can do." OTHER NEWS Blitzar will carry the equal top weight of 59kg in the 14-horse field, but has been helped by drawing barrier two. Gun apprentice Tyler Schiller, who has already won on the horse, has been booked to ride. Nick Heywood rode him last start and was offered the job but will pilot Matt Dale runner Cavalier Charles. "That (barrier two) was probably a great factor for us. We're giving weight away to some very good horses in this race, so drawing there will give us a bit more of a chance," Heywood said. "Tyler has a good strike rate on him, he's had four rides for a win, a second, a third and a fourth. "Nick was offered the ride, and when he couldn't we thought we'd opt for someone who knew the horse a bit. "It's always easier to ride those horses and in a race like that, we need someone who knows him a bit." Connections of the race winner, one of the features of Scone's Showcase meeting, will pocket $22,000.

