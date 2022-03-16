ON THE PACE: Three-horse fall to end Albury's meeting

sport, local-sport,

TREVOR Sutherland requires surgery on a fractured cheekbone after being caught up in a nasty three-horse fall to conclude Albury's meeting on Tuesday. Sutherland and Nicky Khan caught the back end of the carnage which also saw Royce Gregory (Terror Ofa Saint) and Ronny Calleja (Illawong Argyle) fall. Calleja injured his ribs in the incident while Gregory has a sore knee but was thankful the damage wasn't worse. "They fared worse than me," Gregory said. "I just happened so quick that no one could get out of the way. "It was just the wrong place at the wrong time but from what I've heard there weren't any real serious injuries." Stewards have adjourned an inquiry into the incident. **** NERANO has added another Cup win to his impressive record. Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones snuck over the border on Sunday night to take out the Wangaratta Pacing Cup. Since arriving in Australia, Nerano has now won cups at Griffith, Leeton and Wangaratta as well as finishing second in Junee's feature and third in Albury's. He has only missed the placings once in 12 starts for the Narrandera combination, winning eight times. Nerano now steps up to group two level in the City of Melton Plate at Melton on Saturday night where he will take on another horse part-owned by Michael Boots, Himanameisjeff. **** TRAINING success from Ellen Bartley and Amanda Dean at Albury on Tuesday capped off a big effort from the Riverina's Team Teal contingent. With women training 21 winners since February 1 and driving nine, $12,900 has been raised in the region. Bartley, who is the region's ambassador, led the way with 11 wins. **** ALANZA returned to winning ways at Menangle on Tuesday. After making the move to Sydney with James McPherson, the three-year-old filly, who is still owned in the region, bounced back from a disappointing performance in the Vicbred Super Series to end her debut season. Alanza set a new career best mile rate of 1:54.3 after winning by a neck. **** A COUPLE of Riverina trainers are headed to Bathurst for their group one carnival. Wayne Sullivan entered Roll With Juliette and Delilah Rose in the Gold Tiara heats while Darrell Hillier has drawn nine with Epic Ernie in the fourth of the Gold Crown heats on Friday while Brett Woodhouse has Captains Catch drawn two in the last of the seven heats. The heats of the Gold Bracelet and Gold Chalice are on Monday. **** WAGGA will hold a nine-card with a rare Friday night. The first is the Menangle Country Series heat at 5.22pm. Junee races Tuesday. **** ON THE Pace is having a slight freshen up but will return in March 31's edition of The Daily Advertiser.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/e6475d94-5b7a-4aa4-8083-9fa77c9c93bc_rotated_90.PNG/r261_0_2293_1148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg