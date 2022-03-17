sport, local-sport,

Some of the best young athletes in NSW will be on show in Wagga early next month with the city's Southern Sports Academy (SSA) hosting a massive multi-sport event that could be billed as the breeding ground of Olympians. The Academy Games will take place over three days, with seven sports, hundreds of potential stars, and thousands of spectators setting the scene for a sporting bonanza from April 8-10. "If you live in Wagga and you're a sports fan, it's a weekend there where you can go and see seven different sports, from team events to inidividual events, and go and have a look at some of the facilities around," SSA chief executive Mark Calverley said at an impressive launch of the Games on Thursday. On the same weekend that the NRL comes to Wagga, the Academy Games will see some of the Riverina's finest representing the SSA in cycling, netball, basketball, volleyball, golf, triathlon and hockey against the best from other academies. "It's a busy weekend for the city in general with the rugby league coming to town as well," Calverley said. "Our competition and opening will start on the Friday night with netball, basketball and hockey all kicking off and an opening ceremony at the netball stadium (at Equex)." Saturday's mammoth program starts at 7.30am and will continue at various venues through until 10pm, before a full day Sunday. Some 1300 athletes will attend, along with more than 300 support staff, not to mention families and spectators as Wagga gears up for an estimated $2 million injection into the economy with more than 7000 'bed stays' predicted. Teams will come from across the state: from the North Coast to the South, from the Far West to the Illawarra and Hunter, as well as Western and South West Sydney Academies of Sport. History suggests the quality will be high. Hunter Academy's Brett O'Farrell said 59 of Australia's Olympic medals from the last two Summer Games (in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo) were won by former Regional Academies of Sport athletes, contributing 31% of Australia's medal tally. With Brisbane's Olympics only 10 years away, there's every chance this year's Academy Games could play host to 2032 competitors. "It's the first time the Games have come west of the divide so for us to be able to bring it to Wagga is exciting," Calverley said. "In essence, we're looking at future Olympians and future Australian representatives across whatever sport they're in." The SSA is in its 30th year and will host the 18th edition of the Games.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/5bdae5d7-a667-4b40-9aec-6b2b6753d32e.jpg/r269_641_3683_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg