More familiar faces back as Brothers out to kick start revival

Brothers are looking to put a tough season behind them when they head to Shellharbour for their first trial of the season on Saturday. After going winless last season, the Wagga club has had an influx of new and old faces arrive at the club. While it may provide a few selection headaches throughout the season, co-coach James Hay has been pleased with their build up so far. Especially with the depth in their halves with Tyson McLachlan back at the club after a stint with Wagga City. "Tyson is back on board, which is awesome," Hay said. "We've got five to six blokes who could play first grade halfback or five-eighth and it be no worries so it's a lot better moving into a season like most years if you lose a half and you've got to move someone else out of their position to cover the spot. "We're taking first and reserve grade this weekend so all half options will get their chance to play some good footy." Former Wagga City coach Ben Schreiber is also contemplating a return to Brothers alongside McLachlan after last playing for the club in 2019. James Morgan is also back at the club after moving to Wollongong last season. Hay has been really pleased with what he's shown so far in the pre-season and thinks there is plenty in store from the speedster. "I'm pretty excited about James Morgan as he's been training pretty well," he said. "He will definitely be in the starting team somewhere."

