THE door has been left ajar for Wagga athlete Annabel White to chase a slice of history when she competes in the West Wyalong triathlon on Saturday. The 22-year-old (15 points) has won all three women's races in this year's Riverina Triathlon Series ahead of the finale, and only Canberra's Angharad Llewellyn (11) is within striking distance. Albury's Jesse Featonby has other commitments and won't race, but has already sewn up the men's title after also saluting at Ganmain, The Rock and Holbrook. White has added a new element to the series by pressing the male competitors throughout, finishing second overall at Ganmain, fourth at The Rock and third at Holbrook. No female has won a series race overall and with Featonby absent, it could present a golden chance for White. "I didn't think about that (overall win), so maybe," White said. "The guy who came second at Holbrook (Damian Gillard) is a pretty strong cyclist and that's where he's pipped me every time. It depends how far he can get away from me on the bike." OTHER NEWS West Wyalong organiser Angus Westaway said Featonby's absence, plus an injury to Leeton's Ed Langdon, makes the race a lottery. "The race is really up for grabs because the guys who have won it the last few years aren't there," Westaway said. "She's been the first female competitor that has been mixing it up with the guys all through the series. It's pretty impressive. "It wouldn't surprise me if Annabel took the overall victory, which would be a first. "It's a good little race, a street circuit, and there's a race for everyone from the little kids up to the sprint race." The main race will start at Holland Park Pool at 8.30am.

