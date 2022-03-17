news, local-news,

Deb Bewick has been holding on tight for a long time. Mrs Bewick and her husband provide round-the-clock care for their daughter Monique, who has a genetic condition called NEXMIF, and for 26 years they have been in heightened state of worry. "When you have to hold on so tight, through their life. This has been our life, we've been on-guard since she was born, to protect and to help and to fight for all her needs to be met," she said. "To be there at all times for her." Monique's condition is a complex mix of Autism, epilepsy, Tourettes, intellectual disability, she is non-verbal and she has behavioural issues. But very soon Monique, 26, will be moving into one of two new state-of-the-art independent living options for people with disability in Gobbagombalin, and with that, opening up a new lease of life for the whole family. IN OTHER NEWS: But the move also brings mixed emotions for Mrs Bewick as her daughter leaves home. "These homes are safe, they're secure, but then we have to start working through this as parents," Mrs Bewick said. "It's always been at the back of our minds. We have no one around that can take her in. I had health problems last year and during that time it drives home to you how alone you are." Mrs Bewick said she has seen many parents in similar situations pass away "before their time" and allowing Monique to move into a home where she could "flourish" with the right care is the best thing to do for the whole family. "We will always be there for Monique and be working with the team and managing things, spending time with her as well," she said. This move would not have been possible without the new homes which are purpose built for people with a disability. They feature adjustable bench tops and wiring so the latest advances in assistive technology, such as automated doors, lighting, climate control and blinds can easily be fitted when required to support the residents. Disability provider Northcott will be the Supported Independent Living (SIL) provider for the 8 residents of the Gobbagombalin homes, and their COO Andrew Kew said these homes give people in the area with disabilities more choice. "It's a real commitment to the local region," he said. "We really tried to be innovative in what we designed here." Mr Kew said these are the first homes of their kind in Wagga and this is the start of a bigger investment in the area. "We also bought the old Federal Brewery Building on the Esplanade. We will be moving some of our services to that location in the next month and longer-term we will refurbish the site and turn it into a disability hub that services the needs of the region. "A crucial part of that is providing spaces and opportunities for people with disability to mix with the community and participate in the life of Wagga." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

