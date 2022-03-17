coronavirus,

Health professionals across Wagga are urging all eligible people to come forward for their COVID-19 booster vaccination as local cases continue to rise. Yesterday, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District reported 1141 new cases of the virus amid a "processing issue" that affected reporting over a two-day period. This caused cases to skyrocket across NSW after roughly 10,000 positive rapid antigen tests were registered but not reported until days later. This week, the MLHD renewed its call for people to receive their booster dose while extending its "deepest condolences" to families of the 44 people who have lost their lives to COVID across the district since July 1 last year. "It is a timely reminder that COVID-19 can have serious health implications for people who have other medical conditions or who are vulnerable to the disease," a spokesperson said. The spokesperson said people who've had the virus should still come forward for a booster once fully recovered, usually at four to six weeks after infection. "A booster will reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection by 86 per cent," the MLHD's COVID coordinator, Keryl Dallinger, said. "And, it will reduce your risk of serious illness by 98 per cent. By protecting yourself, you'll help keep your family, friends and community safe too." Glenrock Country Practice doctor Ayman Shenouda said there was an "influx" of people at its COVID vaccine clinic for the first two weeks after the booster was introduced. Now, that number has reduced with presentations "a lot slower" than it was during the rollout of the first two primary COVID jabs. IN OTHER NEWS: "As a community, Wagga has always been very keen to do the right thing and I think we need to up the notch a bit," Dr Shenouda said. "It's very important because we're getting into winter and we know the virus thrives in winter." He also warned about the risk of flu during the colder months, saying we don't want to "create a double whammy with flu and COVID". Currently, 62.8 per cent of eligible residents in the Wagga local government area have received more than two doses of a COVID vaccine. Across NSW more broadly 57.4 per cent of people aged over 16 have received a third dose. Dr Shenouda said the Wagga data was OK, but "we want to do better than that". "We reached 98 [per cent] with the first two doses, which was fantastic," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/fea73a11-235b-40b7-af59-131b3f600cf0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg