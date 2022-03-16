newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga cancer organisation will soon be $10,000 richer thanks to the efforts of Tour de Cure, who rolled into town on Wednesday afternoon. Tour de Cure's 2022 Signature Tour kicked off last Friday from Geelong, with 150 riders and support crew travelling to Canberra via a number of regional towns to raise money for cancer treatment and research. On Wednesday the two teams, travelling consecutively, reached Wagga after almost one week of riding. Although exhausted, you couldn't wipe the smiles off the faces of those who had spent all day on their bikes for a good cause. "Everyone's so warm, the hospitality on the road today was pretty incredible," Tour de Cure co-founder Geoff Coombs said. "Today (Wednesday) would have been one of the most amounts of money that people just wanted to give us on the side of the road, so that means a lot." One key component of the Signature Tour, aside from fundraising, is giving back to the communities that they pass through. Wagga's Can Assist branch was one of nine groups to be given a $10,000 grant as part of this year's tour. President John Nixon said the donation was "totally unexpected" and "very much appreciated". "Every cent we raise stays in Wagga," he said. "People might have to travel to Sydney, people have to go to Canberra, they might have to stay a week, two weeks, a month, and there's a lot of simple things people can't afford." Can Assist works locally to support Wagga residents and their families with cancer through financial, travel and accommodation assistance. Mr Nixon said that in the last four years, they've helped locals up to the value of $160,000. Social worker Sheila Cross said it was amazing to get a lump sum donation from Tour de Cure. "We do put a lot of work into small fundraising efforts so to get a big amount like this is just fantastic," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Tour de Cure was launched in 2007 when a small group of people got together to help raise money for cancer awareness and research. Fast forward 15 years and the group has raised around $75 million for the cause, and funded 563 cancer projects. This year is the first time Tour de Cure has come through Wagga. Sports commentator Mark Beretta, who has taken part in the ride for over a decade and is now on the board, said giving back to regional towns is the most "tangible, practical thing we do". "Because you meet the people who're getting the money ... and you hear their story," he said. "It's pretty emotional and means a lot to them ... for most small cancer charities to get a $10,000 kick along is a big deal." Mr Beretta said the major difference between a cancer diagnosis in the country versus in the city is transport for treatment - something they hope the $10k donations help to address. The tour still has a number of towns to visit before it reaches Canberra, including Young in the Riverina, where $10,000 will be given to the local Cancer Council branch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/bfdd3644-7998-42c2-b1d4-030e48eb8c5f.jpg/r108_402_4032_2619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg