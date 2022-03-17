news, local-news,

Other people I've spoken to agree with my comment that the daylight saving period should finish at the end of February. Having to turn the kitchen light on in the morning to see exactly how much milk to put in my cuppa and butter me toast is hardly 'a saving'. As a pensioner, I have to be conservative! I am delighted to let you know that on Sunday, March 6, residents came out in force to join Dementia Australia as we hosted our Memory Walk & Jog event at Wagga Wagga. More than 100 participants turned out to walk, jog or run at Apex Park in support of people living with dementia. I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Wagga Wagga for their participation and wonderful show of community spirit. It was truly inspiring to witness! From walkers, runners and joggers, to donors and volunteers, I thank everyone who contributed to the success of this event. It would not have been possible without you! An impressive $13,000 was raised, and these funds will now be put to good use as we provide invaluable support services, education and resources for people impacted by dementia Australia-wide. In 2022, there are an estimated 161,600 people living with dementia in NSW. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to an estimated 345,000 people by 2058. Events like Memory Walk & Jog play an important role not only in funding support, but also in raising awareness of dementia. We are encouraging Wagga Wagga locals who were unable to participate at this event to consider organising their own group or individual walk or jog, with a My Way or Walk & Jog Impossible Challenge. More details can be found at www.memorywalk.com.au. If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron. People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis, which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one-in-200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one-in-seven are carriers. The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death. So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au.

