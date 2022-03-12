news, business,

Local businesses are hoping that some normality will remain as NSW Health suggests the return of some COVID-19 restrictions amid growing case numbers. On Saturday reports emerged that NSW Health is suggesting the return of mask mandates, as well as density limits and a ban on singing and dancing, as cases continue to rise across the state. However, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard told the media a reintroduction of these rules would be a "last resort". This is despite the emergence of a new Omicron sub-variant BA.2 which could potentially see cases more than double in six weeks, Minister Hazzard warned. Cases have risen steadily over the past week, with 16,288 daily cases counted on Thursday - the state's highest number since January. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) also saw its highest daily count since the height of the Omicron outbreak on Thursday with 528 new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday that while he didn't want to see a "regression" to previous COVID restrictions, it's not something he can rule out. "What we have seen with these latest permutations of this variant is, it doesn't need to change our settings, we can keep doing what we are doing," he said. "We may see some more cases, but as we have known now, I have been trying to say for a long time, cases is not the point." Romano's Hotel owner Mathew Oates said business has been fairly strong throughout the past few weeks as restrictions finally ease. He said his business will follow any COVID rules as directed by the government in order to stay open, but they would like to see normality maintained as much as possible. "I understand [previous restrictions] needed to be done in the interest of the public, but I think we're at the stage now where the community's comfortable and the health department is handling the pandemic a lot better than we were 18 to 20 months ago," he said. "To know that there's a bit of pushback from [the government] on NSW Health to help keep the economy going ... I think it really gives me a little bit of confidence to know there's a bit of support." Ted & Olive Boutique owner Alexandra Tierney said business has been great since local events returned to the social calendar. She said the return of some restrictions wouldn't be ideal, but also wouldn't affect her business as much as it would the hospitality sector. IN OTHER NEWS: Forum6 Cinema owner Craig Lucas has also seen customers gain more confidence to get out and about as restrictions continue to ease. He said it is important that health concerns aren't ignored in the interest of economic gains, because some restrictions are better than a total lockdown. "If things go pear shaped you'd end up in a bigger bind instead of going with some minor restrictions," he said. "If we do need to introduce some slight restrictions to keep things in check, then I'm happy with that." Ms Tierney from Ted & Olive said now is the time for locals to get out and about and support local businesses. "I've always been firm believer that you've got to support the town that supports you," she said. "When you do buy from a local business it's supporting a local person ... people understand that a lot more since COVID." In a statement, a NSW Health spokesperson said that NSW Health closely monitors the COVID pandemic across the state and "continues to provide updated advice to government accordingly". In the context of rising case numbers, NSW Health is reminding the community to get vaccinated, including a booster dose if eligible, "without delay". NSW Health is also reminding the public to get tested and isolate if symptoms arise, use a mask in indoor settings where social distancing isn't possible, and to clean your hands regularly. "Our foremost priority remains protecting the health and wellbeing of the people of NSW," the spokesperson said.

