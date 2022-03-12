coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 have fallen below 400 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as cases have steadily increased during the past week. On Saturday, NSW Health reported 373 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up of 278 positive rapid antigen tests and 95 positive PCR results. This is down from Friday which saw 483 new cases identified within the local health district. As of yesterday there were 19 people within the MLHD in hospital with the virus, and zero people in the ICU. There were also more than 1800 active cases within the Wagga local government area as of Friday using the results of PCR tests only, making the total number of active cases likely much higher. The region saw its highest daily tally of new cases since the height of the Omicron outbreak on Thursday this week, with 528 new cases across the region. This followed a sharp increase in cases on Monday and Tuesday, with 452 and 493 new cases reported, following daily tallies in the 200s last weekend. Across the state case on Saturday numbers have come down slightly with 12,850 new infections and a further four virus-related deaths reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. The state reported more than 14,000 new cases on Friday and more than 16,000 on Thursday. Health officials say there are 966 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state. Of these, 40 are in intensive care. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, NSW continues to struggle with booster vaccination coverage. Some 56.7 per cent of eligible adults have received a third dose, while 95.9 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one vaccine shot and 94.4 per cent have had two. As cases continue to increase across the state, NSW Health is reminding people to: The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

