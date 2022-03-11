news, local-news,

THE government's $38 billion plan to expand Australia's active defence personnel by a third by 2040 will see more recruits go through the Wagga Army Recruit Training Centre at Kapooka. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan to expand the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on Thursday during a visit to an army barracks in Brisbane. The plan will see the number of ADF personnel boosted from 60,000 soldiers, sailors and airmen and women to about 80,000. Riverina MP Michael McCormack said with Kapooka being a key training facility for the Royal Australian Air Force, Australian Army and Royal Australian Navy, it can anticipate an influx of soldiers coming through over the coming years. "Wagga is going to be playing a significant role in the expansion of the ADF over the next two decades," he said. "We're going to see significant numbers coming through." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr McCormack said this is good news for the city. "I always see recruits coming into Wagga on the weekends and they always spend up and their families come to Wagga to celebrate when they graduate," he said. "The more the merrier." Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president David Gardiner said any increase in ADF personnel is great to see. "It's good for the Wagga economy as well," he said. "I think with the pulling out of Afghanistan last year we need it, we would have lost a fair few just from them having finished their service." Mr Gardiner said the numbers will also help to ensure ADF remains strong. "We don't know what is around the corner, you just got to look at Ukraine to see that," he said. The announcement comes off the back of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice-president Ken May said while it comes as great news, he hopes with the upcoming elections that the plan doesn't come undone. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

