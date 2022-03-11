news, health,

The wife of a Corowa man in intensive care with Japanese encephalitis has urged others to be alert to even the slightest signs of the virus, as her husband continues to fight for his life. Jackie Monk, who has been a constant presence at her husband David Kiefel's bedside in The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, told of their ordeal yesterday. "It was absolutely and utterly out of the blue," she said. After having been transferred from Albury hospital on March 1, Mr Kiefel, 61, has begun to respond to questions with facial expressions, and can move his toes. In other news Ms Monk said late on Thursday doctors had called her husband's case a "medical miracle", given the severity of his symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease. "Today my heart's just flying," Ms Monk said yesterday. "This is a massive turnaround. "The doctor told me he was much more alert, he was starting to move." Although Mr Kiefel initially appeared to be having a stroke, his condition deteriorated rapidly. The onset of symptoms were lack of co-ordination and disorientation, and slurred speech. Within 24 hours, he was transferred from Corowa Hospital to Albury Base Hospital, and then to the intensive care unit at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Ms Monk has begun a Facebook advocacy campaign calling for at-risk communities, and eventually the general public, to receive vaccinations. It is believed Mr Kiefel contracted the virus in town. The Kiefels live near the Rivalea piggery, and suspect the mosquitoes there led to him contracting the virus. "We don't go near the piggery, ever," Ms Monk said. Ms Monk said she later found out suspected cases on the Border who were hospitalised had "nothing to do with pigs". Cally Loridas, who moved from Melbourne to Corowa two years ago and became good friends with Mr Kiefel and his wife Jackie, said he was very generous. "He would always be actively involved in community affairs, whether it's with the hockey, or the community gardens," Ms Loridas said. "He's always been the first person to put his hand up to help out." Mr Kiefel is the full-time carer for his wife, who suffers from an autoimmune disease, which leaves her unable to stand or walk for long periods. Ms Loridas has created a GoFundMe online appeal portal to assist the Kiefels. She said Ms Monk would need assistance with accommodation costs in Melbourne and is likely to require financial support over the longer term. "I really want the local community ... to get behind both Dave and Jackie," she said. "Not only do they need help financially, they need help to get the message out to the rest of Australia as well. "Most media reports are portraying this virus as no more severe than a head ache or lethargy, my friend David is fighting for his life." Family and friends of Mr Kiefel are facing the fact he may never return home. "He's only working because the machines are working for him," Ms Loridas said. "I have two children, and Dave really fosters that sort of ... grandfatherly figure over my children."

