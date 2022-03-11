Kyle Sands faces court on police pursuit, assault charges
A man who allegedly led police officers on a high-speed pursuit in suburban Wagga apologised for "being a d---head" following the chase, a court has heard.
Kyle Sands faced Wagga Bail Court on Friday morning, less than 12 hours after he was allegedly involved in a disturbance at Ashmont and later engaged in a pursuit as he tried to avoid police.
Mr Sands was arrested after emergency services were called to Ashmont Avenue just after 11pm on Thursday following reports of a brawl.
According to police, three men were involved in an incident and left in a vehicle. The men, all aged 22, were found in Tolland a short time later following a brief pursuit.
Mr Sands, of Tolland, was charged with eight offences, including common assault, police pursuit, high-range drink-driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h (estimated).
He faced court, via video link, before a registrar on Friday.
The court heard Mr Sands was was eight months into an 18-month intensive correction order, a jail term served in the community under strict supervision, which included a condition he abstain from alcohol.
His solicitor argued he should be released from custody to continue his rehabilitation and support his nine-month-old daughter.
Police opposed bail, citing risks of Mr Sands endangering others and committing further offences.
The court was told he made admissions after the pursuit, saying "sorry for being a d---head".
The registrar described the offences as serious and denied Mr Sands bail.
He is due to face a magistrate when the matter returns to Wagga Local Court on Monday.
Police said two women, both 26, were found at the Ashmont scene with minor injuries - one with eye bruising and the other with bruising to her arm, torso and leg.
Investigations continue.
