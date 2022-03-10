sport, local-sport,

WAGGA triathlon legend Brad Kahlefeldt believes Annabel White has the potential and commitment to be capable of eventually graduating to the professional ranks. White, 22, has showed her raw talent by blitzing the field in the opening two rounds of the Riverina Triathlon Series at Ganmain and The Rock, and is looking to remain unbeaten at this Sunday's Holbrook Triathlon. She has been training alongside Kahlefeldt's wife, Radke over the last few weeks, who has been an elite triathlete for 15 years. Kahlefelt, the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a dual Olympian, has also offered some advice and has been impressed by what he's seen from White thus far. White has a strong running background and Kahlefeldt said it is a long process to develop enough to make a fist of triathlon in the professional ranks. "Radke has been a professional for close to 15 years, no doubt she can help her a lot and it's nice for Radke to train with someone as well," Kahlefeldt said. OTHER NEWS "She's doing quite well and certainly has a lot of potential, she's just got to stick at it and train extra hard. "It's not an easy process to make it in this sport, it's extremely competitive and especially in Europe. I think she realises that, but she's willing to learn and listen, which is great. "It's nice to come from a running background as it's the last leg of a triathlon, but you still need to run well off a hard bike and a hard swim and she's learning to do that. "It just takes a while to build those miles up, but personally if she keeps working hard she's could certainly make it in the sport and make a good living out of it and compete overseas. "It's still early days obviously, but she's definitely got the potential." The Holbrook Triathlon's headline sprint race will be held over a 1.2km run, 16km cycle, 200m swim and 3.5m run, starting at 9.30am Sunday.

