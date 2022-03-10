sport, local-sport,

VETERAN shot-stopper Robert Fry is confident Lake Albert can press for more silverware this season after confirming he will return to the Pascoe Cup fold with the Sharks. The 36-year-old, who has been a mainstay in goals for Wagga City Wanderers since their inception in 2016, enjoyed a season with Lake Albert almost a decade ago. The birth of his first child, Isabella, has ruled out the prospect of travelling to Canberra for Wanderers games. "Having a child was a big part of the decision. I've lived and breathed the Wanderers over the past five or six years," he said. "I will miss it, the car trips and the comradery with the boys but it's onto the next challenge." Lake Albert have been a regular feature near the top of the table in recent years, and were fourth last year when the season was cancelled. "I've played with a lot of the boys there, who have played with the Wanderers," he said. OTHER NEWS "The plan is to get into finals footy and see how we go from there. We should have a decent squad by the looks of it, it's exciting. Fry played in Junee's drought-breaking premiership in 2015 before joining the Wanderers, and was co-captain when the Wanderers claimed the NPL Two title in 2020. He backed last year's under-23 keeper, Tim Kross, to capably fill his shoes for Wagga City. "He's an excellent goalkeeper. He came along during the season last year and played as an over-age player in under-23s," Fry said. "He really impressed, and will be particularly impressive with a pre-season under his belt. "I went down and had a look at the Leeton (trial) game and he was excellent."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/b464ba26-2b1d-4c15-a3f6-30c4ea4601ef.jpg/r0_189_4032_2467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg