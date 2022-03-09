sport, local-sport,

Kildare Catholic College put on a first half masterclass to keep up their winning start to the Hardy Shield. Mater Dei Catholic College also started the schoolboy rugby league competition with a nice win but had no answers at Parramore Park on Wednesday as they slumped to a 36-0 loss. Kildare jumped out of the blocks and had four tries on the board before Mater Dei were even able to have their second set. Coach Matt Ward was impressed with the display, especially with the team's defence. "The nil I was really happy with that," Ward said. "There's still a few things to improve on, but it's schoolboy footy and they always do some random stuff. "It was a really good start. "We got a repeat set off the kick off, and that rarely happens. "Our kicking was good, we actually got to our kicks this time, so I'm pretty happy all round." READ MORE It only took Kildare three minutes to score as Kye Wright charged over before Kildare enjoyed more success off Will McDermott's kicking game. Eli Williams was the one to capitalise before Campbell Tuilakeba extended their advantage. McDermott scored on the following set to help Kildare to a 20-0 lead at half-time. Things didn't get much better for Mater Dei in the second half as Max Warr charged over before Williams and McDermott crossed for their second to complete the impressive display. The big win has Kildare on top of the ladder after the first two rounds. They are a win clear of Mater Dei while Wagga High School and The Riverina Anglican College are a point behind after they couldn't be separated on Wednesday. There was little between the two sides throughout the clash but TRAC never trailed. They went in front after five minutes after a strong run from Godfrey Okeranyang only for Wagga High to level things up as Tre Koga scored in the corner leading into half-time. Again TRAC went back in front as Jack Street stepped through the Wagga High defence to score midway through the second half before Koga crossed for his second after a mistake from the restart. It set up a desperate last few minutes but TRAC were left to rue a couple of late decisions, including turning down two close-range penalty goal attempts in the dying stages. Despite not coming away with the win coach Luke Samson was happy with their first-up display. "I think we showed lots of good signs and it is something to build on in the coming weeks," Samson said. "The combinations will come with the more footy we play." He expects there will be plenty of improvement for their clash with Mater Dei on Monday while two-time defending champions Kooringal High School are out to secure their first points of the season when they face Kildare. It was also a big improvement for the young Wagga High side who were hammered 40-4 by Kildare on Monday.

