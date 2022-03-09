sport, local-sport,

James Schiller will become the fourth member of his family to play in the top grade when he runs out for Canberra on Friday night. The Young product will join uncle Brett Mullins as a Raider while grandfather Bill Mullins is a Easts premiership player and cousin Jack Hetherington plays for the Bulldogs. Schiller was an important part of Young's side in 2019 before moving to Wollongong. COVID interrupted his NSW Cup ambitions with the Dragons, but he's made a big impression since joining Canberra this season. The 21-year-old was part of their first trial win before beating captain Jarrod Croker to a centre position for their clash against Cronulla at Canberra Stadium on Friday. Former coach Roy Jewitt helped Schiller transition back to the sport after splitting his time with the Young Yabbies as well as the Cherrypickers. He's thrilled Schiller has been able to make such a quick progression after showing plenty of talent during his stint with the club. "It's outstanding and an absolute credit to him," Jewitt said. "He's from a fantastic pedigree and the future looks bright for him. "It's fantastic and it's good for the 'Pickers." READ MORE Jewitt will be in the crowd on Friday and he's confident there will be plenty of others from the town looking to make the trip. Brett Mullins is thrilled to have another family member become part of the Raiders fraternity. "I'm very proud that another member of the family is putting on the green jumper," Mullins told The Canberra Times. "I'll send him a little text telling him to get involved as quick as he can to shake any nerves. "I watched him play a couple of games... he showed a nice level head, obviously has a great footy head on him and the skills to boot, and he can play centre, fullback, or wing as well. "I'm looking forward to see how he goes." Schiller is part of a young Raiders back line with Croker still working his way back from a knee injury while Sebastian Kris is on the club's COVID isolation list.

