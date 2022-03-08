sport, local-sport,

Blitzar will head to the Country Championships Wild Card at Scone next week after success at Cowra on Monday. Wagga trainer Chris Heywood confirmed it is all systems go in their attempt to secure a berth in the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 2 after the tough win. "At this stage it's definitely the plan," Heywood said. "That was the reason why we went for the race - to get enough fitness in his legs to have a crack at the Wildcard. "Benchmark wise we should be high enough to get him in there now." Last year horses needed to be at least a Benchmark 71 to gain a start but Heywood anticipates more will be needed for March 20's event. Blitzar finished fourth behind Another One in the Southern District qualifier at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last month. Heywood was unsure if he was going to make the trip to Cowra, but thought the timing was right for an assault at Scone. "I wasn't originally going to go because of the wide barrier but after a few scratchings we decided to go," he said. "He went good but he didn't handle that tight-turning little track real well so he's done a really good job to win. "Nick (Heywood, jockey) thought he was gone at the corner as he didn't want it that well but once he straightened up he really put in." READ MORE Blitzar ($4) raced outside the leader throughout but still had enough to hold off Divine Future ($5.50) by a head. It wasn't quite the plan going into the race, with hopes to be sitting midfield, but after he jumped well Nick Heywood took advantage of a lack of early pace. It was the first time the five-year-old has won over more than 1200 metres. The success over the 1375m gives Heywood even more confidence he can handle the 1400m of the Championships. "I think he runs 1400," he said. "A lot of people doubt me on that and while I'm not saying it is his pet trip he still runs a strong 1400."

