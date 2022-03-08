sport, local-sport,

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park president Noel Penfold has thrown his support behind Farrer League clubs' desire to have input in the re-naming of the league next year. Farrer League clubs have rallied against plans for the 'old' competition to be replaced by a competition dubbed AFL Riverina Community Division, which would complement the top tier AFL Riverina Premier Division. AFL Riverina kept the door ajar for clubs to have a say in what the 'community' league will ultimately be called by calling for written submissions by March 28. Penfold officially urged Riverina League clubs to back Farrer League clubs in their quest at Sunday's AFL Riverina annual general meeting at Narrandera. "I feel a bit for the Farrer League guys. I did suggest over there they call it the AFL Riverina Farrer League division one and two, but don't go calling it a community league," Penfold said. "At the AFL meeting I called for clubs to support that name, because that's what they wanted. "They (Riverina clubs) all agreed if they don't want to change the name to that, we should support them on that. It's a wait and see on how it goes. OTHER NEWS "It doesn't really have to be called that, but call it something the Farrer league want to call it. If they want to uphold history and the competition is about the clubs, I think they should be entitled to have that." Penfold agreed leagues and clubs should always be striving to take standards to the next level, but said administrators and volunteers will need to be prepared to take on a bigger load if they win entry into the premier division. "Whoever gets into the premier league will be doing OK, but it means a lot more work," he said. "We've taken on women's football and our season starts in February now, not in March or April. Our community is really enjoying the women's football, it's on Friday afternoons at a good time of the year in terms of weather, but just because there's another side doesn't mean you get more volunteers. "We always want to improve and everyone is always looking to improve, but in this day and age it's a very big job just holding the team together." Penfold confirmed the club's interest in holding same day football with juniors in the future, which was a key recommendation of the competition review, but for a limited number of matches per year. "We're happy to take some same day footy," Penfold said. "It's a bit more difficult for us with our juniors at Glenfield and seniors at Collingullie, but we're looking at getting another block of land at our ground (Crossroads Oval) and we would entertain it for a couple of times a year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/e8ccdd08-cfaf-4140-ad14-9d920b83a42a.jpg/r0_195_3373_2101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg